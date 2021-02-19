Meet Tigran Gertz, Landscaping guru and online coach

Kindly Share This Story:

Landscaping consultant Tigran Gertz is able to sell his expertise, but that knowledge didn’t come cheap. After immigrating to Wisconsin in 1999 without knowing English, Gertz struggled to fit into his local school.

But pressure made him learn quickly. “Within 6 months I could speak basic English… Being bullied was common for a foreigner in the USA. However, I was ok with it. It made me have thick skin.”

This resilience served him in later years, when he began his own landscaping business. “Starting in lawn care the biggest challenge was finding customers and having the right tools for the job. However, one massive problem I had was knowledge. Once you make a commitment and start selling jobs one problem, I ran into was HOW? How can I do this? For example: Pavers, concrete, sprinklers and so on. Currently this is the reason why I mentor others and help them grow in business. Lot of people don’t know how.”

As an entrepreneur starting out in a new industry, Gertz needed guidance. But he didn’t know where to get it. Instead of giving up, he adjusted the most vital asset to his company. “State of mind is one of the most important things in business. Problems happen to everyone how you react to them is what differentiates you to the competition. When I meet a student and they have a weak mind they are often affected emotionally. Being emotionally affected by problems is much worse than physical [concerns].”

Now, as a successful YouTube star and business guru, Gertz is ready to share what he’s learned working his way to becoming one of the most profitable landscaping companies.

