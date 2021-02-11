Mechanic in court over alleged assault on preacher

Kindly Share This Story:

The Police on Thursday in Lagos arraigned a 30-year-old mechanic, Azeez Semiu, before an Ogudu Magistrates’ Court for allegedly beating up an Islamic preacher during an argument.

The defendant who resides at Cele Bus stop, Ijede road Ikorodu in Lagos, is facing a three-count charge of conspiracy, assault and damage.

The defendant, however, denied committing the offence when the charge was read to him.

The Prosecutor, Inspector Donjour Perezi, said that the defendant committed the offence in a Mosque on Jan. 27 at Jimoh Balogun Street, Ketu.

According to him, the defendant allegedly beat up one Quadri Gafar, who advised him to stop sleeping in the mosque and should try and rent a room instead.

Perezi alleged that an argument ensued and Semiu dragged, punched and slapped Gafar many times, inflicting injuries on his face in the process.

He said the defendant also willfully damaged some plastic chairs belonging to Gafar, valued at N12,000.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened Sections 173 and 350 of the revised Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Magistrate O. M Ajayi, granted the accused bail in the sum of N50,000 with one surety in like sum.

Ajayi ordered that the surety must be gainfully employed and should show evidence of two years’ tax payments to the Lagos State Government.

The magistrate adjourned the case until March 8, for mention.

