Mechanic in court for allegedly attempting to steal vehicle

A mechanic, Abubakar Kelly, on Thursday appeared in a Grade I Area Court, Mpape, Abuja, for allegedly attempting to steal a Toyota Highlander.

The prosecution counsel, D. F. Abah, told the court that in December 2020, the defendant was apprehended attempting to steal a Toyota Highlander with registration number MKA 156 LU parked at the Mogadishu Barracks, Asokoro, Abuja.

Abah said the matter was reported at the Asokoro Police Station by the complainant, Umar Mohammed.

The offence, Abah said, contravened the provisions of Section 348 of the Penal Code Law, punishable as criminal trespass in Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Judge, Salihu Ibrahim, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N2 million with one reasonable and reliable surety in like sum.

Ibrahim adjourned the case until February 22 for hearing.

