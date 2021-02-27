MC Makopolo partners Chigan Madu in ‘The Prank Movie’, set for March Premiere

Kindly Share This Story:

Famous Nigerian comedian and social media content creator, MC Makopolo in partnership with Chigan Madu is set to premiere a highly anticipated movie, The Prank Movie: The Human Part Saga in March.

The much talked about movie is described as a real-life prank experience and one-of-its-kind- in Africa.

MC Makopolo, whose real name is Mbam Uche Henry, credited as the creator of the soon-to-be-premiered movie has made a name for himself in the Nigerian Entertainment Industry and has continued to soar.

Information circulating on Social Media revealed that ‘The Human Part Saga’ boasts of an ensemble cast that includes some of the most enterprising, hilarious and creative minds around in the showbiz circuit.

In the likes of Nony Moni, Akindoju April, Jason (aka Cubana White Lion) and James Brown Obialor. Others are Papii J. Ameh, Shima Elizabeth, bikini model and Face of Universe Nigeria Tourism, Tersoo Doris Dooshima, known as Natarshabarbie on Instagram and also an award-winning media personality and host, Melissa, known popularly on social media as @thekweeenmelissa.

It is also important to note that Prank Movie is produced by award-winning cinematographer, Charles Maduemezia, aka Chigan Madu, who in December 2020 had dropped a hint when he said: “ 2021 is going to be a fantastic year as I will be shooting my cinematic movie which will feature some notable comedians.”

While Chigan Madu has made a name for himself as an extraordinary digital creator, The Prank Movie will become his first shot in movie production.

