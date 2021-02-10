Mbazulike Amechi endorses new leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

First Republic Aviation Minister and one of the founding fathers of Nigeria, Mbazulike Amechi has given his support to the new President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Ambassador George Obiozor.

Amechi disclosed this while playing host to the national executive of the apex group in his Ukpor home, Nnewi South Local Government Area Anambra State yesterday.

Addressing the Ohanaeze executive, Amechi specifically told Ambassador Obiozor that the mandate to control the entire Igbo people is in his hands.

“As the governors are entitled to rule their individual states, Ambassador Obiozor has the mandate to rule the entire Igbo race, home and abroad and this position has mandated you to carry everybody along without minding the state of origin of the people.”

Amechi narrated how he suffered for Nigeria’s independence and Igbo liberation, promised that he will continue to defend and speak for Ndigbo as long as he lives.

In his speech, the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Ambassador Obiozor, regretted that Ndigbo have been neglected for so long, saying that the Igbos are facing threats in Nigeria, and pleaded that under his leadership, such threats will no longer be acceptable.

He also promised that Ohanaeze as an organization will never relent in fighting for the rights of Nthe Igbo, assuring that all the evils against Igbo must be halted forthwith, while appealing for collective support of every Igbo man for Ohanaeze to achieve its objective.

“What was not possible in terms of Igbo welfare and development in the past must be made possible this time under my administration”.

Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu who accompanied Ambassador Obiozor to Ukpor also lamented the continued marginalization of Ndigbo, saying that the people are pained for being excluded in the recent appointments of Service Chiefs and urged President Muhammadu Buhari to address the complaints of the people.

Former governor of Imo State, Ikedi Ohakim who was also in the entourage said that Ambassador Obiozor is a consensus and generally accepted Ohanaeze President General, adding that the Igbos are confident in his leadership.

He vowed to bring contempt charges against anybody that will claim to be Ohanaeze President General other than Ambassador Obiozor.

National Vice President of the group and immediate past Chairman of Ohanaeze , Anambra State, Ichie Damian Ogene, in his closing remarks for the visit assured that the present leadership will work towards getting everything that has been denied Ndigbo in Nigeria.

