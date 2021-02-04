Matt Mahvi talks about the coronavirus, work life balance and his mantra for success

Kindly Share This Story:

Cybercrime is a genuine issue in the world we live in today, and statistics say that 28% of Americans have been hacked or had their identity stolen.

Cybersecurity is a huge issue online, and the industry will continue to grow as technology develops. Matt Mahvi is a serial entrepreneur and revolutionary figure in the cybersecurity field and strives to make everyone safer online.

Matt Mahvi founded the cybersecurity company Staminus in 2012, which protected about 1% of the internet from hacking and identity theft. Its customers included 100 brand name customers, including government entities and Fortune 500 companies. “I want to protect people and keep them from having to go through the hassle of losing their information to a hacker,” says Mahvi. “This process can be stressful and expensive, and no one deserves to go through it.” The average loss from identity theft is USD 4,800, which many people can’t afford to lose, even temporarily.

In 2016, Mahvi was able to sell the company at a significant profit to move onto other ventures. Currently, Mahvi works as an investor in cybersecurity, telecommunications, and financial technology. “I’m not good at staying in one place. I want to make a difference in the world, which involves entrepreneurship. I love having multiple streams of income and helping as many businesses and people as I can.”

Although he’s an expert in the business part of entrepreneurship, Matt Mahvi understands the ins and outs of cybersecurity. He holds three technical cybersecurity utility patents in the United States, and he’s been personally involved in stopping more than 3.5 million cyber-attacks. “Entrepreneurship and cybersecurity are what I’m passionate about, and they work hand in hand. I’m able to participate in both sides of the industry and drive things forward using my expertise.” Mahvi is also a very sought-after speaker, and he has presented on panels and events. He loves to give back, too. “I’m very passionate about helping young women succeed,” he said. “I do a lot of work with charities in that field.”

Keeping your data secure online is essential. That’s why Matt Mahvi is working to invest in startups to revolutionize the cybersecurity industry, making all of us safer.

