Many injured, vehicles damaged as Okorocha, Uzodinma battle in Imo

By Chinonso Alozie

The Imo state police command Sunday confirmed that it moved former governor of Imo state, Rochas Okorocha and Senator representing Imo West Senatorial district, to its custody to explain why he led violent breaking into the government sealed Royal palm spring estate along Akachi road in Owerri.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Orlando Ikeokwu, confirmed this to newsmen in Owerri.

He said that the police moved to Akachi road when they received a distress call that the Royal Palm spring Estate sealed by the government had been violently opened by men led by Okorocha.

Orlando briefly said: “The command received a distress call regarding what we termed to be an unrest at Royal Spring palm estate, and the operatives moved to the place we discovered Okorocha led some persons to the place hitherto sealed by the Imo government.

“The command calmed the situation and invited Okorocha, to come and explain why he led the violent breaking into the estate that led to damages.”

Vanguard investigation also revealed that those arrested alongside Okorocha, included some of his former political appointees, Steve Asunobi, lasbery Anyanwu and Ijeoma Igboanusi while others are said to be at large.

However, vehicles have been damaged and unspecified number of persons injured on Sunday, as former governor Rochas Okorocha and Senator Representing Imo west Senatorial district, ordered his loyalists to break into the Royal palm Estate, sealed by the Imo state government, along Akachi road in Owerri.

The incident which started about 05:17 pm was seen as a challenge by loyalists to the government who confronted them and it ended sadly.

Recalled early this week, Imo state government, sealed the Royal Palm estate allegedly owned by the Okorocha’s wife, Nkechi, based on the white paper report from the judicial panel set up by the administration of Emeka Ihedioha. This has caused tension among the various camps that have threatened fire and brim stones.

