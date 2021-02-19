Man stabs neighbour to death in Ondo for abusing his wife

Kindly Share This Story:

Dayo Johnson – Akure

Detectives in Ondo state police command have arrested a man identified as Naso for reportedly stabbing his neighbour to death in his sleep for abusing his wife.

Sources said that the suspect entered the room of the deceased identified as Seyi and stabbed him to death with a knife, while he was asleep.

Vanguard gathered that the incident occurred at Messiah High School street in Akure, the state capital.

The suspect who is being quizzed by the homicide detectives hails from the southeast while the deceased was a native of Iju-Itaogbolu in Akure North council area of the state.

Trouble started when the deceased reportedly accused the suspect of abusing his wife in his presence.

The accusation according to a source did not go down well with the suspect following which they engaged themselves n a shouting match while efforts by neighbours to broker peace were ignored by them.

Vanguard gathered that the suspect still not pleased went into his room and when it was midnight tiptoed to the deceased room where he stabbed him to death in his sleep.

The deceased, according to the Police bled to death before help came from his neighbours.

Naso was subsequently arrested and whisked to the police station and subsequently transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) for discreet investigation.

The police image maker Tee Leo lkoro could not be reached for comment but officers in the state police command confirmed the incident to the newsroom.

The officer advised youths to learn how to settle their differences instead of taking laws into their hands.

He said that nobody has the right to take another man’s life under whatever circumstance.

