Man in court for alleged N400,000 ‘spiritual’ scam

A 44-year-old man, Saheed Olatunji, on Friday appeared in an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court, after allegedly defrauding a woman of N400,000 to provide ”spiritual” solutions to her problem.

The police charged Olatunji, with obtaining money under false pretences and stealing.

Olatunji pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecution counsel, ASP Benson Emuerhi, told the court that the defendant collected N400,000 from Florence Sanwo, “with a promise to find a solution to her spiritual problem, a presentation he knew to be false”.

He said that Olatunji committed the offence on October 15, 2020, at Abule-Egba, Lagos.

Emuerhi also said that the defendant damaged a Ford Galaxy Car with Reg. No. AKD 367 FU worth N3.5 million property of the complainant.

He said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 287, 350 and 314 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State.

Magistrate J.A. Adegun admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Adegun adjourned the case until Feb. 22 for mention.

[NAN]

