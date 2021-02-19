Breaking News
Man hacks neighbour to death over goat theft in Rivers

By Egufe Yafugborhi— PORT HARCOURT

Police in Rivers State have arrested a man, Chibueze Ojiriome, in Ubima, Ikwerre Local Government Area, for hacking to death a neighbour, Aleruchi Awuzuruike, who confronted him over goat theft.

An Ubima native, Gift Chimele, told Vanguard: “The victim, on Thursday, went to the house of Ojiriome and confronted him for allegedly stealing and killing his goat.

“An argument ensued and the suspect pulled out a machete and cut Awuzuruike several times.”

The suspected killer was said to have been apprehended by a vigilante group’s members in Ubima before handing him over to the Police in the community.

Rights activist, Amadi Onuoha who condemned the incident, called for a thorough investigation and for the Police to ensure justice is served.

