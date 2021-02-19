Man files criminal case against woman over pregnancy claim

Kindly Share This Story:

A Sharia Court in Sabon Gari, Kaduna State, on Friday adjourned until March 8, hearing in a fornication suit filed by a man, Rabiu Ibrahim against Salihatu Hussain.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ibrahim, on December 12, 2020, approached the court, seeking intervention against the claims that Hussaini lied against him and that he was not responsible for her pregnancy.

The Presiding Judge, Alhaji Shitu Umar, adjourned the matter after Ibrahim Ahmed, Counsel for Hussain told the court that his client has withdrawn the application to convert the civil case to a criminal one.

Umar prayed the court to give Ibrahim the opportunity to prove his case.

Counsel to Ibrahim, Abdulbasit Aliyu, told the court that he had no objection to the position of the defendant.

He added that he needs a short adjournment to enable him present his witnesses.

NAN also reports that on Dec. 12, 2020, Ahmed, applied that the civil claim by the plaintiff should be converted to a criminal claim.

This, he said, is to enable the defendant to enjoin some judicial remedies against the plaintiff.

[NAN]

Vanguard News Nigeria

