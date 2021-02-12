Man faces trial over alleged N2m Solomon Islands visa fraud

Kindly Share This Story:

A 33-year-old man, Damilola Ologunmeta, on Friday, appeared before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court, for alleged N2 million visa fraud.

Ologunmeta, who resides at No. 17, Bale St., Ikorodu Road, Maryland, Lagos is facing a two-count charge of fraud and stealing.

He, however, pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, ASP Benson Emuerhi, told the court that the defendant committed the offences in November 2020 at his residence.

Emuerhi said that the defendant collected the N2 million from the complainant, Mrs Aishat Rasak, that he would procure a Solomon Islands visa for her, but failed to do so.

He said the defendant converted the money to personal use and all efforts made by the complainant to get her money proved abortive.

Emuerhi said that the offences contravened sections 314 and 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 287 stipulates three years jail term for stealing.

The Magistrate, Mr J.A. Adegun, granted the defendant N500,000 bail with two sureties in like sum.

Adegun adjourned the case until March 2 for mention.

[NAN]

Vanguard News Nigeria

