Man excretes 86 wraps of cocaine at Abuja airport

By Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

A suspected drug trafficker intercepted by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja has excreted 86 wraps of cocaine.

The suspect, Oluchukwu Onu Friday, 39, was arrested during the outward clearance of India bound Ethiopian Airline ET910 en route Abuja-Addis Ababa-New Delhi.

A native of Umuaku-Isiochi village in Abia State, Onu was intercepted at the boarding gate screening and referred for scanning where he proved positive for ingestion. He excreted 86 wraps of substances which proved positive for cocaine after the drug test and weighed 1.527 kilograms.

A statement by Jonah Achema, Deputy Commander of Narcotics, said, “Onu, a Lagos based dealer in building materials, was allegedly promised N1.5m upon successful delivery to a recipient in New Delhi, India”..

Onu, a primary school leaver, got married last year and the wife is expectant.

Kabir Sani Tsakuwa, NDLEA Commander at the Abuja Airport, said: “This arrest is spectacular in that it is about the highest number of wraps to be swallowed or ingested by an individual. We have also discovered that this is the first case of cocaine moving from here to India”.

