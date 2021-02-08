Man drags sibling to court in Kaduna over inheritance

Kindly Share This Story:

A 38-year-old man, Aliyu Yusuf on Monday dragged his brother, Ibrahim, before a Shari’a court sitting in Rigasa, Kaduna State over a house they inherited from their late father.

The complainant told the court that their inheritance had been shared according to Islamic rules with each person owning a portion of the house.

“My brother always enters my own side to do his business when he already has his own part. I want the court to intervene and stop him from trespassing”, he said.

The defendant who was represented by his lawyer, Alhassan Aliyu, said the claim was untrue praying the court to visit the house.

After listening to both sides, the Judge, Malam Salisu Abubakar-Tureta ordered that the house be visited by court officials on Feb. 15.

Abubakar-Tureta adjourned the matter until March 1 for continuation of hearing.

