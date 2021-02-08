Man bags life imprisonment for rape

Kindly Share This Story:

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

An Ado Ekiti High Court has sentenced one Farotimi Samuel 27 to life imprisonment for conspiracy and rape.

In her testimony the victim said, she went to buy garri and sugar, while on her way home, she was waylaid by 3 men, who covered her mouth and later took to her an uncompleted building where they all had sex with her adding that she can recognised the accused person among them.

According to the charge sheet, the act was committed on or about the 29/01/2018 at oke-ureje, Federal Polytechnic road, Ado Ekiti, the accused conspired with others at large to rape a 14yr old girl, contrary to sections 516 of the Criminal code, 31 of the Child Right Law, Cap C16 and C7, laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

In his judgement, justice Adekunle Adeleye said ” I hold that the prosecution has established the ingredients of the offence of rape against the defendant beyond reasonable doubt, he is found guilty as charged he is hereby sentenced to life imprisonment.”

To prove his case, the prosecutor Mr Olawale Fapohunda called 5 witnesses, while the accused confessional statement was tendered as exhibit.

The accused spoke in his own defence through his counsel Chris Omokhafe and called no witness.

