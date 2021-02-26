Man, 40, in court for allegedly impersonating police officer

Kindly Share This Story:

A self-acclaimed police officer, Amos Tumba, 40, on Friday appeared before a Magistrates’ Court in Tinubu, Lagos, for allegedly parading himself as a police officer.

Tumba, who is facing a charge of impersonation, pleaded not guilty to the offence.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Ajaga Agboko, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Jan. 18 at 8.25 p.m. at Falomo Under Bridge, Ikoyi, Lagos.

He said the defendant was parading himself as an officer in the Nigeria Police Force with a fake identity card bearing his name and a fake force number 385817.

Agboko said the offence contravened Section 77 (a) (b) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, Mrs T.A. Idowu, granted the defendant a bail of N100,000 with one surety in like sum.

