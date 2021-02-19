Man, 29, in court over alleged breach of peace

Kindly Share This Story:

A 29-year-old man, Oluwafemi Seyi, on Friday, appeared before an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court over alleged breach of peace.

Seyi, whose address was not provided, is facing a three-count charge bordering on breach of peace and threatening violence.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The prosecutor, Insp. Johnson Okunade, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Feb.18 at No 40, Bamgboye St., Ado-Ekiti.

Okunade said the defendant conducted himself in a manner likely to cause breach of the peace when he threatened to injure the complainant, Dada Oreoluwa, over an undisclosed matter.

He said the offences contravened Sections 249 and 86(1) of the Criminal Law of Ekiti State, 2012.

Okande urged the court to adjourn the case to enable him assemble his witnesses.

Defence Counsel, Mr Busuyi Ayorinde, urged the court to grant his client bail, promising that he would not jump bail.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Adedayo Oyebanji, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100,000 with one surety in like sum.

Oyebanji ordered that the surety should own a landed property within the jurisdiction of the court.

He adjourned the case until April 7 for mention. (NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria

