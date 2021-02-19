Man, 20, in court for allegedly stealing N7,000 cell phone

Kindly Share This Story:

A 20-year-old unemployed, Sunday Vincent, on Friday appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing a cell phone valued at N7,000.

The defendant, who resides in Ikeja, was arraigned before Magistrate O.A. Layinka, on a charge of stealing.

Vincent, however, denied committing the offence and was granted bail in the sum of N50,000 with one surety in like sum.

Layinka said that the surety should be gainfully employed and show evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The prosecutor, ASP Ezekiel Ayorinde, said that the defendant committed the offence on Feb. 1 at Ipodo, Ikeja.

He alleged that the defendant stole the phone belonging to one Amos Adeyei.

“The defendant stole the complainant’s phone and converted it to his own.

“After it was discovered that the defendant was the culprit, he was arrested.

“The phone was recovered from him.”

Ayorinde noted that the offence violates Section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the section stipulates three years imprisonment for stealing.

The case was adjourned until March 16 for mention.

