Malaria Eradication: Ned Nwoko partners Ministry of Information and Culture

Malaria Eradication

Chairman of Prince Ned Nwoko Foundation and Billionaire Antarctica Explorer Prince Ned Nwoko was received by the Hon. Minister of Information and Culture Prof. Lai Mohammed at his office.

They had good deliberations on ways of collaborating with the Ministry of Information and Culture on the Malaria Project. Prince Ned shared the areas of focus of the Project which are: Research for safe Malaria Vaccine, Sanitation and Cleaning of the entire environment, Waste Management and Establishment of recycling plants in every local government and finally total fumigation of the length and breath of the country.

According to Ned, ‘Everyone is a stakeholder in the Malaria Project, all hands must be on deck to end Malaria in Nigeria and Africa.’

The Chairman was in company of his lovely wife and popular actress Regina Daniels as well as the Project Coordinator Mr Chukwuebuka Anyaduba.

