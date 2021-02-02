Makinde orders stakeholders meeting over insecurity in Ibadan-Northeast LG

Kindly Share This Story:

By Adeola Badru

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State on Monday, ordered selected stakeholders meeting over the high spate of security breaches in Ibadan-Northeast Local Government Area of the state.

The emergency security meeting was attended by concerned stakeholders in the local government which, included the chairman, Mr Ibrahim Akintayo; traditional heads in the local government, representatives of security agencies and other important community leaders.

While briefing newsmen after the 3-hour closed-door security meeting held at the Ibadan-North Local Government premises, the state’s Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matter, Mr Bayo Lawal, hinted that the governor, was worried about the crisis in the local government, hence necessitated the stakeholders meeting to proffer lasting solutions to the lingering insecurity issues in the area.

He also disclosed that Governor Seyi Makinde had directed an immediate action to be taken on the frequent crisis being led by hoodlums within the local government.

The commissioner said: “The purpose of this meeting is to act fast on the frequent crisis being led by hoodlums with Ibadan-Northeast Local Government.”

“Apparently, the governor himself was disturbed and he gave us instruction to order this stakeholders meeting to find out the causes and bring suggestions on how to end it and that was why we called this stakeholders meeting.”

“Today, I am happy to tell you that we are able to collate the causes and we are able to gather the solutions from various stakeholders, which we will still further analyse and also work out modalities of taken effective steps as being suggested by the stakeholders.”

While admonishing the youths fomenting trouble in the local government, Mr Lawal said: “I want to appeal to them, because they are our children. The government is responding to most of their requests as being suggested by the stakeholders.”

“So, they should be patient with us. All our election promises, we made sure we deliver them.”

Highlighting the cause of what was responsible for the frequent unrest in the local government, the commissioner pointed out: “As acclaimed by the stakeholders, hard drugs is one of the major causes. These are juveniles. And the parents fail to perform their duties.”

According to him: “If parents give their children proper orientation, proper counselling and they give them the duty of care, they won’t be on the streets supported by hard drugs. So what do you expect?”

“So, all these we are going to address,” the commissioner assured.

He, however, added that the problems of insecurity in the local government needed to be tackled collectively.

Vanguard News Nigeria

