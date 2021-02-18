Luxe Eko: Porsche partners with Nigerian Creative Director Chisom Njoku for Art Film

Kindly Share This Story:

German automobile company Porsche in partnership with Nigerian-based creatives led by executive producer and male lead Chisom Njoku recently released a premium lifestyle project titled “Luxe Eko”.

According to Chisom, the lifestyle project which starred himself and Izegbua Ihongbe is geared at showcasing the class and elegance domiciled in Lagos, Nigeria through contemporary African fashion, photography, and the tastefully made art film.

This is quite an impressive feat as it is the first time Porsche would be working with African Creatives on a project of this magnitude.

Speaking on the purpose of the project, he says: “​This project intends to challenge stereotypes that paint a picture of poverty and disorganization that people have unfortunately affiliated with Africa. The aim of this project is to ultimately contribute towards changing the narrative and reimagining Lagos through the eyes of real Lagosians.”

ALSO READ:

This is Chisom Njoku’s second major project focusing on highlighting Lagos’ eccentric high-end scene. His first project “Parisian Vibes in Lagos” released in 2018 was a breath of fresh air but Luxe Eko is in a league of its own from strategic partnerships, planning and obvious flawless execution.

The art film highlights luxury as well a variety of authentic African art as it was partly shot in the biggest art gallery in West Africa [Nike Art Gallery].

This partnership could also be heralding a new wave of international collaborations between world-class brands and African creatives, only time would tell.

Luxe Eko was entirely filmed in Lagos, Nigeria by Camylus Aguguo [MLS] with assistance from Oluwasegun Afadapa.

Watch “Luxe Eko” via link below; https://www.instagram.com/tv/CKtQ1CJgcbp/?igshid=1hr3s2s2bggq0

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: