‘Loss to Nigeria’s democracy’, Yahaya Bello reacts to Lateef Jakande’s demise

Kindly Share This Story:

By Arogbonlo Israel

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello has described the death of the First Civilian Governor of Lagos State, Alhaji Lateef Jakande as a loss to Nigeria’s democracy.

The Governor made this known on Thursday in a condolence message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Muhammed Onogwu.

“Although Alhaji Lateef Jakande died at the ripe age of 91 years old, his wealth of experience and fatherly counsels would be greatly missed by the government and people of Lagos state and the country at large,” governor Bello alluded.

He continued; “His (Late Jakande) contributions to the stability of democratic practice being the first civilian Governor of the commercial hub of the country can never be undermined, hence, he remained one of the foremost leaders of the country.

“His administration as governor of Lagos state was still acknowledged for the massive infrastructural development recorded during his four-years, especially the numerous Jakande Estates built across many local governments in the State as well as sterling investment in the education sector.”

The Kogi Governor commiserated with the Jakande family, the Government and people of Lagos state over the loss of the revered leader and prayed for God to, grant him eternal rest, console the bereaved families and grant them the fortitude to bear the loss.

Alhaji Lateef Jakande was a journalist and became governor of Lagos State from 1979 to 1983, and later was Minister of Works under the Sani Abacha military regime.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: