Lori-Ogbebor condoles with Okowa over  father’s death

Rights activist, Chief Rita Lori-Ogbebor, has condoled with Delta State governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, over the death of his father, Chief Okorie Okowa.

She also described the deceased as a fulfilled community leader, whose exit would be greatly missed in the state.

Lori-Ogbebor, who said this in a statement made available to Vanguard, urged the governor to be consoled by the accomplished life his father had.

The statement reads: “The demise of Chief Okorie Okowa is not only a loss to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, but also the entire Deltans.

” We return all the glory to God for a life well spent in the service of humanity. The fact that testimonies to Pa Okowa’s impactful life are pouring in from all parts of the state, speaks of his commitment to the unity of the state.

“To our governor, I urge you to take solace from the footprints your father has left in the sands of time. Ensure his legacies are kept alive for posterity. Accept my heartfelt condolences.

“My prayer is that God will grant you the fortitude to bear the loss of your father, who had been as source wise counsel to you. May God continue to grant you the wisdom and strength needed to lead Delta State to greater heights.”

