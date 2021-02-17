Local insurers losing out on big ticket transactions, NAICOM laments

Kindly Share This Story:

By Rosemary Iwunze

The National Insurance Commission, NAICOM, has lamented the declining participation of local insurers in big ticket businesses such as aviation, annuity as well as oil and gas risks underwriting.

Expressing this concern while speaking in Lagos at a directors’ conference, Commissioner for Insurance and Chief Executive of NAICOM, Mr Sunday Thomas, noted that more businesses are being sent abroad to reinsure them, further eroding the capacity of the local market.

He said: “More businesses especially in the aviation sector and oil and gas are now being reinsured abroad. Of more concern is the declining participation of life companies in the annuity business which is the emerging business for our industry.

“These are the areas where the industry can impose itself on the economy through the control of funds for national development; unfortunately, we are missing it.”

According to Thomas, the industry must embrace technology to move forward.

“The industry must invest handsomely in technology which is one of our key drivers for developing the market. Institutions should be prepared to digitalize their processes, procedures and systems in order to make their operation seamless and real time.”

Thomas stated that the Commission is investing heavily in automating its processes and expects nothing less from insurance institutions.

Meanwhile, Thomas advised the insured public not to discard insurance as part of measures to cut cost in the face of the harsh economic situation.

He said: “It is good to reduce cost but in terms of insurance, people should ensure that all assets are adequately insured.

“It is good to have a good risk management framework as well as be able to manage our insurances and assets. Many are left with the option of cutting cost, however, not all cost cutting will measure success and some might even end up hurting our businesses.

As business owners and as businesses spring up, we must ensure that we put the right processes in place in trying to manage our assets and ensure that we have more strategic thinking.

“Risk is part of our business endeavours and the best thing is to evaluate and see what part of the risk you can transfer. The insurance industry has proven its relevance in the affairs of the economy,” Thomas noted.

SUNU Assurances’ private placement records 100% subscription

Sunu Assurances Nigeria Plc has announced a 100 per cent subscription for its private placement exercise.

Disclosing this in a statement, Managing Director of the company, Mr Samuel Ogbodu said that the private placement exercise of 3,010,800,000 ordinary shares of 50 kobo each at N1.00 per share, with respect to the Private Placement Memorandum dated Monday, January 4, 2021, has been successful.

He stated that a total of two applications for 3,010,800,000 ordinary shares were received in connection with the private placement.

He said the two applications for 3,010,800,000 ordinary shares were found to be valid, accepted and processed accordingly.

He noted that the Securities & Exchange Commission has cleared the basis of allotment, adding that the Central Securities Clearing System, CSCS, accounts of successful allotees will be credited with shares allotted not later than February 12, 2021, by the registrars to the issue, Crescent Registrars Limited.

The SUNU boss, posited that the company is embarking on the growth phase while it remains committed to its strategic objectives and core values, which will also guide the future and culture of the company.

Linkage Assurance attributes growth to brokers’ support

Linkage Assurance Plc has attributed its continuous growth and market expansion to good relationships with the insurance brokers.

The company said its focus going into 2021 and beyond will be to strengthen the relationship by continuously providing efficient services and meeting claims obligations promptly.

Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the company, Mr. Daniel Braie stated this at the general meeting of the Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers, NCRIB, Lagos Area Council, LAC, hosted by the company in Lagos.

Braie said: “Linkage Assurance Plc recognises the pivotal role of the broker’s community in the growth of insurance business and that is why we decided that apart from hosting the national body, we would go a step further to host the various Area Councils across the country.

“So far, we have done this in Abuja, Kaduna, Port Harcourt and now Lagos. If not for the COVID-19 pandemic that broke out last year we would have covered more states.”

