Livestock Commission’ll end herders, farmers’ crisis – VON DG

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Director General, Voice of Nigeria, VON, Osita Okechukwu, has advised the Federal Government to listen to people calling for the creation of a national livestock commission.

Okechukwu said such a commission would address most of the problems confronting the nation’s security and economy because the body would source for funds, establish cattle ranches across the country, generate over two million jobs directly and indirectly in the first one year, and boost food production.

The chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC), who said this while briefing journalists, on Sunday, noted that the government’s investment in ranches was a sure path to development.

READ ALSOExpect to pay N195 per litre for petrol, marketers tell Nigerians

He said Nigeria ought to have overcome its security challenges and developed far more than it has done under President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, saying the proposal of the Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, for the establishment of a pastoralist commission would help the country to address current threats to its corporate existence.

Okechukwu explained that if the country created a livestock commission, it would rescue the nation from the brinks of failure.

He said, “May I commend Abubakar Malami, SAN, the Honourable Attorney General of the Federation (HAGF) for his idea of setting up Pastoral or Livestock Commission nationwide. “Methinks, it is a pragmatic community-oriented solution, aimed at diffusing, cushioning and stopping the intractable menace of Farmers-Herders crisis in our dear country.