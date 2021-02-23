Kindly Share This Story:

Ahead of Delta State Local Government elections slated for March 6, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, campaign train for Jite Brown, the party’s chairmanship candidate for Udu Local Government, and his Vice, Mrs Eloho Awinoron, and the 20 councillorship candidates has stormed various communities to seek the support of the people at ward levels.

The Director-General of the campaign, Chief Vincent Oyibode, who spoke at various venues declared with confidence that PDP was going to deliver all candidates in the election.

He appreciated the wards and units’ chairmen for the good job done in their respective units in ensuring that all the party’s candidates were supported, assuring them of a collective partnership in all activities of the party.

Chief Peter Uviejitobor, member representing Udu in the Delta State House of Assembly and Chief Henry Sakpra, Commissioner for Special Duties; Udu PDP Chairman, David Siloko, also admonished the people of the wards to work in all sincerity to ensure that PDP wins in all the units.

They noted that PDP is the only political party that was campaigning ahead of the forthcoming elections.

Mr. Jite Brown, the chairmanship candidate of the party, appreciated party faithful for the strength of coming out for the vigorous campaign to secure victory for the party.

He urged all PDP members to secure their vote so that the party will come out victoriously come, March 6.

In the various wards visited, the electorate promised to vote massively for Brown and the 20 councillors to further consolidate on Jite’s previous achievements.

Meanwhile, the Ovie of Udu Kingdom, HRM E. B. O. Delekpe, Owhorhu I, has cautioned party members to play by the rules, noting all that are in the race were brothers and sisters, stressing that there was no need discrediting anyone to gain support.

The monarch spoke when the campaign organisation stormed the palace at Aladja with hundreds of supporters from all the wards in Udu.

He warned against acts that could breach the peace in Udu, commending Chief Jite Brown for standing for the progress of Udu.

He urged him to continue in the way of peace and development for all Udu communities.

