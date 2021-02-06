Let’s unite for victory, Hon Ogboru tells Ethiope East APC

Kindly Share This Story:

A former aspirant for the Delta State House of Assembly seat to represent the good people of Ethiope East constituency, Hon Rex Onajite Ogboru, has called on the leaders and members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the area to embrace peace, urging them to unite for victory ahead of the March 6 council polls in the state.

Recall that on Friday, Hon. Ogboru in company of key Ethiope East APC party faithful and leaders held an all important meeting in order to push for unity in the party.

A source in the party said the just concluded LGA primaries in Ethiope East APC was marred by irregularities, imposition, lopsidedness and suppression/intimidation of voters.

Adding: “These mishaps had given rise to bad blood, disunity, dissatisfaction and anger in some quarters.”

This development, he said made stakeholders in the party to set up a reconciliation committee to seek for the return of lasting peace.

This yielded no much result, as litigation, accusations and counter accusations were the order of the day.

But, in a swift move, leaders in Ethiope East were determined to close ranks as they prepare for the forthcoming elections.

An array of notable party leaders like Chief Okpuibigho, Chief Julius Ogboru, Chief Igbru and Hon. Rex Enajite Ogboru at the said meeting appealed to all those aggrieved to give peace a chance.

Sources at the meeting said the move paid off as anger gave way for peace.

Oasis Magazine (OM) gathered that Hon. Barr. Ejiro Etaghene and Hon. Voke Ighorodje came to a compromise to foster the way forward for the party and agreed to work together to enable the party come out victorious next month.

Speaking to Oasis Magazine (OM), Hon. Ogboru said “the fruitful olive branch meeting is a testament to the fact that unity in APC is the only way to reclaim power from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) who he said are without a candidate for the March 6 LGA elections.”

“Unity is the only sure way for victory,” Hon. Ogboru opined, as he thanked God for making the restoration of peace possible, saying that the APC is set to take over the council and bring meaningful development to Ethiope East after the March 6 polls.

Kindly Share This Story: