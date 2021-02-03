Let all Deltans vote Senator Omo-Agege for governor 2023 – Chief Gbeneyei

Kindly Share This Story:

A prominent ijaw leader, Chief Lucky Akara Gbeneyei has drummed up support for election of Senator Ovie Omo-Agege as governor of Delta state come 2023.

Chief Gbeneyei who spoke in Warri, recalled the achievements of former governor James Ibori as governor of the state, stressing that Senator Omo-Agege had similar qualities with the former governor that would take the stat to greater heights.

He lamented that successive governments after Chief Ibori were not able to sustain the great legacies of the Ibori administration, adding that Senator Oo-Agege would bring back the lost glory of the state when elected governor of the state.

Chief Gbeneyei , who is the Gbeneyei 1 of Ogulagha kingdom, Osunminigbeke Tamara-Asain, the Whale and independence of the sea described Senator Omo-Agege in glowing terms in his speech titled : His Excellency, Sen Obarisi Ovie Omo-Agege, Deputy Senate President: the galactic highway to Delta state’s former grandeur amid His Excellency, Chief James Onanefe Ibori’s dispensation come 2023”.

His words, :” His Excellency, Chief James Onanefe Ibori was the Executive Governor of Delta State from 1999 to 28th May, 2007. He is the Deltans’ beloved first son till date in terms of Good Governance; whom the good people of Delta State have been celebrating since he left office in 2007.”

“The good people of Delta State would never forget the transcendent and axiomatic works in the area of security, employment, productive infrastructural spending, improved autarchy, technological advancement, responsiveness, industrialisation, stability and implementation of formulated growth driven policies, significant controlled debt profile, equity and minute gender dichotomy, low incidence of austerity display among others in every nook and cranny during his administration. A period every Deltan could conveniently afford a three-square meal. Indeed, there was really a Delta State! “

“The great Deltans since the exit of His Excellency, Chief James Onanefe Ibori from Government House in 2007 has been screaming for a better Delta like in the historic days of the said former Governor; having subjugated to all-inclusive kleptocratic style of administration by his successors. “

“This great legend had scientifically demonstrated to every Deltan the way the State should go. But very unfortunately, his predecessors took the great Delta State a different route to a destination where there is complete upward spiraling of unemployment, infrastructural putrefaction, significant disparity per capital income, sharp breakdown of security and educational values, avid promotion of inequality, upsurging frailty of our electoral processes, conspicuous down pour of corruption in all sectors of the State. “

“This is an ascertained living testimony, witnessed in lapidary indices by all good Deltans. It is a shared truth, not on clandestine basis. It is an existential reality before the visage of every bereaved Deltan that His Excellency, Chief Onanefe Ibori’s legacies are buried in the heart of administrations that never meant well for our great Deltans. What a catastrophic swizz! Deltans are crying for a rescue team to deliver them from this thorny mess.”

“The great good tidings for Delta Restoration has arrived come 2023 through an auspicious and weaned political apostle of His Excellency, Chief James Onanefe Ibori, who is at custody every atom of gutsy and gumption to regain the past glory of the State and also to shepherd it to its anticipated altitude for all Deltans. This great political institution from His Excellency, Chief James Onanefe Ibori’s titulage and pupillage is no other legend than our geared up encyclopedic personality, His Excellency, Sen. Obarisi Ovie Omo-Agege, the Deputy Senate President, 9th Nigerian Senate. “

“He is the high way to a great Delta in the days of his former gaffer, and even beyond. With His Excellency, Sen. Obarisi Ovie Omo-Agege, Delta State is exuberantly secured and sustained. He is the only man who has the selling pedigree to resuscitate our dear State from its present state of coma. He is the tested leadership Deltans needed to advance on the legacies his boss left behind. “

“His Excellency, Sen. Obarisi Ovie Omo-Agege and his former mentor for good governance, His Excellency, Chief James Onanefe Ibori share the same philosophy and parallelism in the ambience of patriotism, responsiveness, equity, accountability, productive policy formulation and implemtation, infrastructural development among others.”

“His Excellency, Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege is a man of the people, a detribalized fellow; a true symbol and reflection of free and democratic, just and egalitarian, united, strong, self-reliant, great and dynamic, bright and opportuned State for all Deltans. He is the Jehu of our days who meant well for Judah like the days of King David. He is the chosen political messiah to the amputated, rejected and economically bereaved Deltans come 2023.”

“His Excellency, Sen. Obarisi Ovie Omo-Agege is a man of panoply profile in the realm of achievements; having conspicuously contributed to Good Governance amid Chief James Onanefe Ibori’s administration and of course today at the national level. He is a quintessential diadem to all Deltans, if given the legitimate mandate to serve as Governor in the State come 2023 would definitely embark our beloved State on quantum leap for all Deltans to jubilate. “

“His Excellency, Sen. Obarisi Ovie Omo-Agege is an exact breed of his former boss, who is presently occupying the Delta Central Senatorial District Seat in the 9th Nigerian Senate; a seat that is too liliputian to this great Democrat, compared to his wealth of experience and the spirit for Good Governance.”

“Based on the above memoir gathered to His Excellency, Sen. Obarisi Ovie Omo-Agege, I therefore, call on all right-thinking Deltans to give Sen. Obarisi Ovie Omo-Agege their purposive and legitimate support come 2023 as Governor to swill our great State from the present mess to usher-in left-field projects in the State. Join me particularly my good Ijaw people as we tenaciously on the cause to pulverize the thorny administration in every part of the State.”

