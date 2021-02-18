LawPavilion disrupts legal research, puts Law Reports on WhatsApp

Kindly Share This Story:

By Onozure Dania

Foremost LegalTech company, LawPavilion Business solutions Ltd., has disrupted law reporting and Electronic Legal Research in Nigeria by releasing an application, PrimSol Lite that allows judges and lawyers carry out electronic legal research seamlessly on WhatsApp.

The app which ensures that no lawyer in Nigeria is left behind in adopting technology in this new normal, functions with minimal internet connectivity, giving rural dwellers some reprieve.

Managing Director of the company, Ope Olugasa, said the aim of the new app is to help stakeholders in the legal industry attain optimal productivity in this new normal.

Olugasa said: “LawPavilion chose to integrate one of its flagship products with WhatsApp. This is because in addition to the wide acceptance that WhatsApp enjoys, it requires minimal internet access to function, and is easy to operate. LawPavilion is now giving users access to search judgments of the Supreme Court and Court of Appeal from 1960 till date, through WhatsApp.”

Olugasa added that legal research has never been this easy and affordable because with PrimSol Lite and for a token, lawyers can focus on being productive instead of being busy.

He said that the future belongs to those who prepare for it today, adding that the law firms that were able to upscale despite the unprecedented challenges brought by the COVID-19 pandemic are those who have equipped their law firms with the appropriate technology.

He, however, stated that upon a survey conducted by LawPavilion, it was observed that the advantages brought by the efficient use of appropriate technology seems to be accessible and enjoyed by only lawyers/law firms in the urban areas or areas with relatively stable internet connectivity.

According to the survey, majority of the law firms that were able to cash-in during the pandemic are those that have access to good internet connection.

Regrettably, internet connectivity in Nigeria still has low coverage and is particularly slow outside the major cities.

Following this discovery, Olugasa said the organsation felt that lawyers and judges outside the urban areas, who are affected by very unreliable internet access, yet need to offer premium legal services to their clients, should have something to fall back on.

For him, the need for Lawyers and Judges to keep defending the rule of law and ideals of the society, regardless of lockdown or economic hardship, is not limited to the urban areas alone, because it is the mainstay of the justice system.

