Lawmaker wades in as renewed Luu-Sue, Zor-Sogho war claims 5

Kindly Share This Story:

By Egufe Yafugborhi

FEDERAL lawmaker, Hon Dumnamene Dekor, has charged critical actors to embrace lasting peace following renewed Luu-Sue, Zor-Sogho communal disturbance which reportedly claimed five lives Wednesday in Khana Local Government Area (LGA), Rivers State.

Several property were also destroyed and helpless residents, especially the aged and children deserted their homes as the age-long crisis degenerated into cultists attacks.

Amidst claims and counterclaims of ‘unprovoked’ attacks against each other, Dekor, member representing Khana/Gokana Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, visited the feuding communities Saturday, appealing for calm.

Following the visits, the lawmaker, “Observed there are elements of cultism and traces of long standing animosity which date back to 2012. By the grace of God, we shall join Khana Council Chairman to resolve the disputes once and for all. A security meeting has been summoned to take a look at the issue.

ALSO READ: 11 burnt beyond recognition in Ebonyi autocràsh

“The LG Chairman has also directed that both communities come with critical representatives who will also join us to seek permanent solution to the crisis. I will continue to play my role of ensuring reign of peace and tranquility in my constituency and that’s why I am here.”

Khana LG boss, Lahteh Loolo, added, “Having now heard from both communities, we shall return to take decision on this. From what we heard, it had been an age-long crisis between them.

“The crisis unfortunately degenerated into a cult clash. But as a government, we shall do everything to nip the crisis in the bud. We urge the people to remain peaceful while government come up with a solution.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: