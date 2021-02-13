Lawmaker pleads with FG to deploy more security personnel to Sokoto

Kindly Share This Story:

Sen. Ibrahim Abdullahi-Gobir (APC-Sokoto), has urged the federal government to consider deploying more security personnel to insecurity prone areas in Sokoto and other areas.

Abdullahi-Gobir made the appeal in a statement by his Media Assistant, Mr Bello Muhammad issued on Friday in Sokoto.

The senator who is representing Sokoto East Senatorial District, lamented that banditry and other criminal activities were on increase in Sabon Birni, Isa, Wurno, Rabah, Goronyo, Gada, Gwadabawa and Illela local government areas of the state.

He said the number of security officials in the affected areas were grossly inadequate to tackel the secutity challenges.

The lawmaker then appealed to the federal government to deploy at least 200 armed policemen with 10 vehicles armed with enough weapons to protect lives and property in the affected areas.

The senator who is also the Chairman Senate Committee on National Security and Intelligence, expressed concern on the protection of lives and property of every citizen.

He condoled with the people at Lugu village in Wurno Local Government Area on the recent bandits’ attack in the village.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: