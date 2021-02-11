Lawan, Omo- Agege mourn Alhaji Lateef Jakande

Kindly Share This Story:

…Nigeria has lost one of its exemplary political leaders and administrators, Lawan

…Jakande is a Personification of True Greatness, Omo- Agege

By Henry Umoru

PRESIDENT the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan, said Thursday that with the death of Second Republic Governor of Lagos State, Alhaji Lateef Kayode Jakande, Nigeria has lost one of its exemplary political leaders and administrators.

In a statement yesterday by his Special Adviser, Media, Ola Awoniyi, Lawan who noted that Alhaji Jakande lived a long and inspirational life that found fulfillment in the service of humanity, said that he made sterling contributions to the development of journalism In Nigeria before replicating his indelible footprints on the political and economic development of Nigeria with his landmark achievements as the first elected governor of Lagos State.

Lawan said, “His feats and carriage as governor made Alhaji Lateef Jakande a permanent face of progressive politics which primary concern is the welfare and well-being of the people.

“Throughout his tenure as governor, he faithfully implemented the four cardinal programmes of his party, the defunct Unity Party of Nigeria.

“His numerous legacies continue to be appreciated, particularly in the education, health and housing sectors of Lagos State,” Lawan says.

“Alhaj Jakande took his Midas touch to the Federal level when he served briefly as the Minister of Works where he left his marks especially on the landscape of Abuja.”

The President of the Senate who commiserated with the family, friends and associates of the legend over his departure, also sent his condolences to the people of Lagos State and the Newspapers Properties Association of Nigeria (NPAN) and the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) over the transition of the titan.

The Senate President prayed Allah to forgive his sins and accept his soul into Aljannat Firdaus.

Also, the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo Agege has said that even in death, Alhaji Lateef Kayode Jakande will forever be remembered as one of the greatest political leaders in the history of Nigeria, Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has said.

Senator Omo-Agege eulogised the elder statesman for his exemplary political leadership as well as his sterling personal qualities out of office.

In a statement yesterday by his Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Yomi Odunuga, Senator Omo Agege said, “Alhaji Lateef Kayode Jakande, a thorough journalist and exemplary politician left a bold imprint with accelerated populist and futuristic projects across Lagos State which he governed from 1979 to 1983.

“Later, as Minister of Works between 1993 and 1998, he dynamically strove to impact lives across the Federation.

“From being the literary editor of a secondary school publication, LKJ rose to become a great editor whose editorials were factual and forthright, and were treated with due respect by the colonial powers.

“Through a mix of journalism and entrepreneurship which should further inspire young journalists today, he left Tribune newspapers in 1975 to establish John West Publications and The Lagos News.

“Notably, he became the pioneer President of the Newspaper Proprietors Association of Nigeria (NPAN).

“In addition to all these, Alhaji Jakande was a very loyal lieutenant of Chief Obafemi Awolowo, a trusted leader, a true achiever in all sense of the word and a great family man whose personal life was a lesson in moderation.”

The Deputy President of the Senate also prayed God to comfort Alhaji Jakande’s wife, Alhaja Abimbola Sikirat Jakande, their children and the former governor’s ardent admirers.

