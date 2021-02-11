Lateef Jakande’s demise a monumental loss, says Gbajabiamila

Kindly Share This Story:

…commiserates with Lagos govt, Lagosians

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has described the demise of a former governor of Lagos State, Alhaji Lateef Jakande, as a monumental loss.

The Speaker said he was personally touched by the death of Jakande, whom he described as a man of peace, who lived all his life serving humanity.

He said Jakandewho passed away on Thursday at the age of 91, would be sorely missed by the people, especially Lagosians, and that he would be remembered for his developmental strides in the state.

Gbajabiamila said that the deceased’s invaluable contributions to making Lagos what it is today would never be erased, noting that the former Lagos governor was an embodiment of progress.

He recalled played politics without bitterness during his active political days and ensured that Lagosians were carried along.

Gbajabiamila commiserated with the Jakande family, the people and Government of Lagos State over the loss.

“Lateef Jakande’s death is a personal loss to me because he was a father to us all. A strong political ally to my mother, Alhaja Lateefat Gbajabiamila. We will never forget the role he played in the economic and political existence of Lagos State, especially when he served as governor between 1979 and 1983.

“Baba Jakande touched the lives of many people in different ways. His major preoccupation was the peace and unity of his people, and he lived by that example.

“As a politician, he was a nationalist, and as a foremost journalist, he was a patriot to a fault. When he later served as Minister of Works between 1993 and 1998, he did so diligently and with a lot of dedication.

“I pray that the Almighty Allah comforts his family at this difficult moment. May Jannatul Firdaus be his final abode,” Gbajabiamila said.

