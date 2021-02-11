LASU mourns Jakande, says his contributions to education legendary

Kindly Share This Story:

By Adesina Wahab

The Lagos State University, LASU, has mourned the passing on of the first Civilian Governor of Lagos State who was also the former Visitor to the University, Alhaji Lateef Kayode Jakande, saying his contributions to the development of education in the state were legendary.

In a statement by the Coordinator Centre for Information Press and Public Relations, CIPPR, Mr Ademola Adekoya, on Thursday, the university management, through the Acting Vice Chancellor, Prof. Oyedamola Oke, said Jakande’s contributions to education and other sectors showed he was a visionary leader.

“Even though Alhaji Jakande passed on at the ripe old age of 91, his death is nonetheless a great loss not only to the Lagos State and Nigeria, but especially to the Lagos State University, an institution borne out of his visionary leadership, sagacity and deep appreciation for education.

“The fact that the university has survived many storms to stand strong in the comity of universities, today, tells of the sure and solid foundation upon which Alhaji Jakande founded the institution.

“Like the Lagos State University, his inimitable legacies scattered across the state, almost 38 years after he left office as Governor, remain proofs of his sound and prudent leadership during a period of limited resources.

“And while his tremendous achievements as Governor of Lagos State often overshadow his exploits as a journalist in the 50s, 60s and 70s, Alhaji Jakande’s undoubtedly remains one of the fathers of the Nigerian Press as his record in the Nigerian Tribune Newspaper and other media houses where he served suggest.

“The Acting Vice Chancellor, Prof. Oyedamola Oke, on behalf of the entire University Community notes that Alhaji Jakande has left a huge gap that cannot be filled, and condoles with his family, the Lagos State Government, led by Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, the entire state and the nation on his death. He also prays that the Almighty Allah will grant the departed Aljana Firdaus. Amen,” the statement read.

