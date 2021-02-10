Lanre Olusola, Anita Okoye, Steve Harris to speak as StephREDD hosts UR3 2021

Kindly Share This Story:

Certified Identity & Communication Coach, Trainer, Speaker and founder of Red Instinxts, Stephanie Kadiri “StephREDD” is set to host the 2021 edition of her Unveil, Review, Redefine & Relaunch (UR³) conference on the 26th of February by 5pm WAT.

Themed “Blooming Regardless”, the UR³ is for people who have experienced loss and failure of any form to help them re-direct their life compass towards hope, survival and inspiring wins. It is also for young to middle age entrepreneurs, career persons and aspiring leaders who seek to effectively and successfully anchor through the rapid disruption of life to always choose survival over giving up, reposition and reinvent self, career and business for optimal productivity, so they can thrive.

An array of distinguished personalities who have excelled in their various fields of endeavor make up this year’s lineup of speakers. They include Chief Catalyst at the Olusola Lanre Coaching Academy, Lanre Olusola; Founder of Tannkco, author & influencer, Anita Okoye; Management Consultant, Life & Business Strategist and CEO of EdgeEcution, Steve Harris; Certified EQ Practitioner, Master Facilitator & International Keynote Speaker, Mucha Mlingo; Quintessential Public Speaker & CEO Talknation, Joyce Daniels, and others.

In order to respect the public health and safety protocols as the world battles to keep the COVID-19 pandemic in check, this year’s conference will be a virtual event. Participants can register for the event at bit.ly/ur32021.

Speaking on the rationale behind this year’s event, the convener, StephREDD revealed that the 2021 edition of UR3 is special because it will deeply instruct on how to build in, through and beyond the storm, transcend from survival to thriving, and build an impactful and lasting legacy.

According to her, “While 2020 will go down in history as an unforgettable year, 2021 is not guaranteed to be easier or smoother. Nevertheless, it should not stop one from dreaming again, attaining greater heights and fulfilling life’s purpose, despite the toughest challenges. This is the value UR3 2021 will bring. Hence the theme for this year is “Blooming Regardless”.

