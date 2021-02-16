Lai Mohammed demands cancellation of APC registration in Kwara

Kindly Share This Story:

Party caretaker c’ttee chairman dismisses Minister’s allegation

By Demola Akinyemi

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, yesterday in Ilorin, Kwara State, demanded the immediate cancellation of the ongoing All Progressives Congress, APC membership registration exercise in Kwara for alleged non- compliance with the party’s regulations and guidelines.

But the state Caretaker Committee Chairman Alhaji Abdullah Samari, among others, dismissed the Minister’s allegation of non-compliance to the guidelines set by APC.

The minister made the demand in his home town in Oro, near Ilorin, after partaking in the party’s national registration and revalidation exercise at his PU006 Oro Ward 2.

At a briefing, Mohammed demanded the putting in place of a process to ensure the conduct of a credible and fair exercise that would enjoy the support and confidence of all.

Among others, the minister said: “We, the critical stakeholders of the APC in Kwara State, hereby demand the following: Immediate cancellation of the APC membership registration exercise in Kwara State and the putting in place of a process to ensure the conduct of a credible and fair exercise that will enjoy the support of all.

“Immediate disbandment of the Senator John Danboyi-led Membership Registration Committee for Kwara State as a vast majority of APC stakeholders in the state has lost confidence in the committee. The constitution of a fresh Membership Registration Committee that is truly independent, non-compromised and sensitive to the delicate diverse interests in the party.

“A thorough investigation into the botched membership registration exercise by the Sen John Danboyi-led committee.

“That these demands are the irreducible minimum requirements for peace and progress in Kwara APC.”

While speaking that Senator John Danboyi-led committee didn’t carry all the stakeholders of the party in the state along, the minister, said: “After the botched attempt to have a meeting of stakeholders, due to orchestrated violence, the Registration Officials failed to consult with all stakeholders before the commencement of the membership registration exercise, opting instead to work with only one of the four tendencies here in Kwara, the Fagbemi Group, to which the Governor belongs, thus excluding the three other tendencies – The Akogun Group, the Gbemi Saraki Group and the Lai Mohammed Group, without which the ‘O To Ge’ Movement would not have succeeded.”

Caretaker c’ttee chairman counters minister

Meanwhile, Alhaji Samari, while reacting to the minister’s allegations, said: “Our review of the process so far shows that several thousands of our members have revalidated their memberships while many members of the public have also joined the party.

“We commend the Senator John Danboi-led committee from the APC Headquarters Abuja for the excellent job it is doing and the methodology it has employed to keep the exercise peaceful and orderly across the state in strict conformity with the registration guidelines.”

“Similarly, the impressive rate at which hitherto apolitical members of the public have been registering underscores their acceptance of our party and a public appreciation of the unprecedented positive impact of the administration of Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq on the security and socio economic well-being of Kwarans.”

