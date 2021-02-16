Kindly Share This Story:

By Kingsley Omonobi— Abuja

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, has intercepted a new VIP edition of Toyota Hilux SUV that had 394 compressed parcels of illicit drugs concealed in different parts.

The agency also arrested two suspected fake military officers— Nura and Dahiru— who were in the car.

The feat was achieved by operatives of the Kogi State Command of NDLEA along Okene-Lokoja Expressway on Monday.

According to the Commander, Kogi State Command of the anti-drug agency, Mr. Adewunmi Alfred, the SUV was searched during which 394 compressed blocks of cannabis sativa were discovered in different compartments of the vehicle.

“Our initial investigations have revealed that the consignment was taken from Lagos and heading to Kano for delivery.

“Though the two men identified themselves as military officers, it did not sway our men from a thorough search of their vehicle and the result was the discovery of the illicit drugs tucked in every hidden part of the vehicle.

“Indeed, we suspect the two men to be fake military officers until proven otherwise,” he stated in a brief to the Chairman/Chief Executive of the NDLEA, Brig.-General Buba Marwa (retd) on Monday.

He added that the vehicle had been impounded, the illicit drugs seized and the suspects detained for further investigations.

“Investigations have commenced and the outcome would be forwarded for further directives and appropriate action,” he added.

