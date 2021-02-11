Lagos journalists to rename NUJ Lighthouse after Jakande

Kindly Share This Story:

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Lagos State Council, has said that it would rename the NUJ Lighthouse in Victoria Island after late Alhaji Lateef Jakande who died on Thursday at his Ilupeju residence in Lagos.

The Chairman, NUJ Lagos State Council, Mr Adeleye Ajayi, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) during his condolence visit to the family home of the late elder statesman.

NAN reports that Jakande was the first civilian Governor of Lagos State and a former Minister for Works and Housing.

Ajayi said that Jakande built the NUJ Lighthouse which would henceforth be renamed Lateef Jakande House in recognition of his contribution to the development of journalism profession in Nigeria.

“If not for him, I wonder how we will be able to maintain the union. I thank God that he lived a fulfilled life and died at the ripe age of 91 years.

“There is no way the history of Nigeria can be written without mentioning his name and the numerous legacies he left behind

“We have learnt so many lessons from him and we will imbibe his traits and values. We will miss him a lot and may his soul rest in peace,” Ajayi said.

Also speaking, a leader of defunct National Democratic Coalition, Mr Ayo Opadokun, described Jakande as a professionally disciplined, productive, dedicated and consistent person throughout his life.

Opadokun said that Jakande was perhaps the best editorial leader of his time aside being one-time governor of Lagos State and a former Minister for Works and Housing.

“Jakande was Editor-in-Chief and Managing Director of the African Newspapers; publishers of the Nigerian Tribune.

“He was a pioneer executive of Newspaper Proprietor Association of Nigeria (NPAN) and incidentally started the Nigerian Press Organisation.

“He was also the founder of NUJ in Ikeja. He provided free education in spite of the huge cost and built schools in every available space across the state,” he said.

Opadokun said that no governor after him (Jakande) had been able to meet his legacy in terms of providing humanitarian service to the society.

Also speaking, Mrs Adefunmilayo Tejuosho, a former member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, said that Jakande was an educationist who believed so much in education.

“He did so much in the society for the people. He believed that the poor also deserved to be educated hence made education free for all.

“He was a humble man, caring father and a loving husband to his wife. may his soul rest in peace,” Tejuosho said. (NAN)

