Breaking News
Translate

Lagos govt seals Daleko Rice Market over violation of environmental law

On 11:17 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Lagos govt seals Daleko Rice Market over violation of environmental law

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Government on Friday, sealed up the Daleko rice Market, in Mushin Local Governments Area for violating the state environmental laws.

The Managing Director, Lagos State Waste Management Authority, LAWMA,

Ibrahim Odumboni, who confirmed the closure, said the operators of the market had been served several abatement notices over improper management of waste in the market.

LAWMA, Enforcement and Monitoring Team, EMT, carried out the operation.

ALSO READ: My last moment with Jakande — Son

Odumboni, reiterated that Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu led-administration would not tolerate any act of environmental degradation and any offender caught would not be spared.

“The market was sealed over Illegal and indiscriminate dumping of waste. And it will not be reopened until they conform with the state environmental laws.

“Over time Lagosians have been urged not to dump waste indiscriminately which often ends in drainages, thereby blocking free flow of wastewater.

“They are also encouraged on the need to patronise Public Sector Participants, PSPs, and desist from patronising Cary pushers,” Odumboni stated.

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!