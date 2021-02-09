Breaking News
Lagos Assembly passes motion banning illegal sales of COVID-19 pandemic drugs

Lagos Assembly passes motion banning illegal sales of COVID-19 pandemic drugsThe Lagos State House of Assembly on Monday passed a resolution banning  the illegal sales and administration of drugs meant to treat COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

The house’s resolution followed a motion by the Chairman, Ad Hoc Committee on Health, Mr Mr Hakeem Shokunle (Oshodi/Isolo 1).

The assembly urged Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu to evolve ways of checkmating the illegal sales of COVID-19 treatments.

Moving the motion, Shokunle expressed worries that some persons were taking advantage of the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic  to trade in drugs in the name of providing cure for the ailment.

He decried the health implications of illegal sales of drugs, and urged the assembly to revisit the bill on COVID-19 pandemic in the interests of public health.

“An amendment to the bill will provide the needed impetus for the government to respond to the challenges being faced by the people following the outbreak of   Coronavirus,” he said.

Supporting the motion, Mr Gbolahan Yishawu (Eti Osa II), said it was worrisome that some people were importing Coronavirus drugs into  the country without approval.

Yishawu called for measures to regulate the importation of such drugs as well as their sales within the country.

“We have already passed a bill that is awaiting  the governor’s assent, we need to amend this bill to meet current developments,” he said

Also speaking on the motion, Mr Temitope Adewale (Ifako Ijaiye I), said that the ravaging effects of COVID-19 pandemic on public health demanded huge commitment from  the government and other stakeholders.

“COVID-19 pandemic  is ravaging the world,  we are all affected,  and  we must come against the issue of self-medication and self administration of drugs,” he said.

Mr Mudashiru Obasa,  the Speaker of the Assembly, said  that the state needed to act, monitor and regulate activities of illegal importers and sellers of drugs meant to treat COVID-19 pandemic.

He directed the Assembly’s Committee on Health to further liaise with the executive arm of government with a view to scrutinising and strengthening the bill.

