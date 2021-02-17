Breaking News
Translate

Lagos airport runway opens after Azman Air aircraft landing incident

On 1:45 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Lagos airport runway opens after Azman Air aircraft landing incident

By Lawani Mikairu

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, has opened the runway of the Muritala Muhammed Airport, domestic wing, Lagos after Tuesday’s night incident involving an Azman Air aircraft.

The General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, Mrs. Henrietta Yakubu who confirmed the reopening on Wednesday said it took the combined efforts of relevant stakeholders to evacuate the aircraft from the runway.

Recall Azman Air Boeing 737 aircraft with registration 5N SYS, and flight number ZQ2325 on Tuesday night had a tyre burst after landing on runway 18 R of Muritala Muhammed Airport, Lagos.

READ ALSO: Retired university workers, families suffering, NASU, SSANU raise alarm

Though no life was lost in the incident, the mishap forced the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, to close the runway to flight operations.

While confirming the closure of the runway, Mrs Herrietta Yakubu, General Manager, Corporate Affairs, FAAN,  had said: ” Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria hereby announces a temporary closure of Runway 18R/36L at the Murtala Mohammed Airport, Lagos.”

“The closure is due to a landing incident involving a Boeing 737 Azman Air aircraft with registration 5N SYS, and flight number ZQ2325. The aircraft had a tyre burst after landing on this runway.”

“All passengers and crew onboard the aircraft were safely evacuated at 1908 hours, and officials of FAAN Air Rescue and Fire Fighting Services, AIB, and NAHCO are already working to ensure the aircraft is towed out of the runway, so as to restore normalcy.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!