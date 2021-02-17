Lagos airport runway opens after Azman Air aircraft landing incident

Kindly Share This Story:

By Lawani Mikairu

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, has opened the runway of the Muritala Muhammed Airport, domestic wing, Lagos after Tuesday’s night incident involving an Azman Air aircraft.

The General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, Mrs. Henrietta Yakubu who confirmed the reopening on Wednesday said it took the combined efforts of relevant stakeholders to evacuate the aircraft from the runway.

Recall Azman Air Boeing 737 aircraft with registration 5N SYS, and flight number ZQ2325 on Tuesday night had a tyre burst after landing on runway 18 R of Muritala Muhammed Airport, Lagos.

Though no life was lost in the incident, the mishap forced the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, to close the runway to flight operations.

While confirming the closure of the runway, Mrs Herrietta Yakubu, General Manager, Corporate Affairs, FAAN, had said: ” Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria hereby announces a temporary closure of Runway 18R/36L at the Murtala Mohammed Airport, Lagos.”

“The closure is due to a landing incident involving a Boeing 737 Azman Air aircraft with registration 5N SYS, and flight number ZQ2325. The aircraft had a tyre burst after landing on this runway.”

“All passengers and crew onboard the aircraft were safely evacuated at 1908 hours, and officials of FAAN Air Rescue and Fire Fighting Services, AIB, and NAHCO are already working to ensure the aircraft is towed out of the runway, so as to restore normalcy.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

