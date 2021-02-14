Lagbus increases fleet to 252, lauds Sanwo-Olu transport reform

Kindly Share This Story:

The Managing Director, Lagos Bus Services Ltd. (LBSL), Mr Idowu Oguntona, has commended the Lagos Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for increasing the fleet from the initial 50 buses to 252 buses in less than two years.

Oguntona said this in a statement signed by the Public Affairs Officer, Mr Afolabi Olawale, on Saturday in Lagos.

He said that the development underscored the governor’s commitment toward effective traffic and transport management in the state.

Oguntona said that the LBSL would continue to provide smart and affordable transport solutions that meet the needs of a megacity like Lagos.

According to him, the LBSL is constantly providing reliable and safe transport for over 50,000 Lagosians on a daily basis.

The LBSL boss noted that the increasing population of residents of Lagos on a daily basis posed a huge transport challenge.

Oguntona disclosed that the LBSL would soon deploy additional 60 buses to further ameliorate the transport needs of residents of the state.

Oguntona said that with the quality of services offered by the LBSL, individuals who hitherto used their personal cars as a means of transport now preferred to ride with its buses, thereby reducing gridlock in the city.

He advised commuters to always look out for stickers on the buses for proper identification as there are other public transport companies operating in the state.

Oguntona said that the LBSL was collaborating with LAGFERRY with a view to taking commuters to their various destinations after getting off from the ferry.

