Kwara Assembly swears in only PDP lawmaker after 14 months denial

By Demola Akinyemi

Speaker of Kwara State House of assembly Engr Yakubu Danladi Salihu on Tuesday sworn in the only Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)lawmaker Hon John Raheem Agboola, representing Ilorin South Constituency as a member of the hallowed chamber.

The inauguration, of Agboola, the only opposition PDP lawmaker in the house of assembly was in compliance with 14 month’s Appeal court Judgments in his favour.

The Speaker of the House, Mr Yakubu Danladi administered the oath of office and oath of allegiance on the new member.

Danladi, in his remark, congratulated the new member and expressed optimism that the new lawmaker would adjust to the legislative business of the House in view of his experience.

“You are already familiar with the task ahead, we say congratulations and welcome on board,” the speaker said.

He described the inauguration of Raheem-Agboola as one of the beauties of democracy and described the legislative arm as the strongest arm of government in a democracy.

The new Legislator, while speaking with newsmen after his inauguration, described his triumph as a product of judiciary.

He promised that he will not disappoint the electorate in Ilorin South constituency for the confidence reposed in him.

Raheem-Agboola, who was member of the House during the 4th Assembly between 1999 and 2003, succeed AbdulAzeez Elewu who contested under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The new member was accompanied to his inauguration by some PDP stalwarts led by the state Chairman, Alhaji Kola Shittu, relations, friends and well-wishers.

Agboola who was persistently denied the victory since 2019 general elections had gone to the tribunal, appeal court and supreme Court where his victory was affirmed.

But despite the court judgements and series of protests the leadership of the house of assembly persistently ignored the court judgements

Former Deputy Speaker of Kwara state house of Assembly, and former Nigeria’s Ambassador to Spain, Professor Mohammed Yisa Gana had last week criticised the continued refusal of the state assembly to swear in Hon Raheem Jimoh Agboola as the duly elected lawmaker representing Ilorin South after being declared winner by the supreme court, describing it as very unfortunate and worrisome.

Gana, who is also from Kwara North, same with the Speaker Hon Yakubu Danladi-Salihu

warned the Speaker, who he said is very young and lucky to become the number three man in the state, being the first time in politics to beware of his roles and not destroy his political career.

Ambassador Gana further advised the Speaker, Hon Yakubu to beware of contempt of court and therefore do, the needful and swear in Hon Agboola immediately before he is forced to do so.

He said, “I will advise him in his own interest to as quickly as possible make arrangement to swear in Hon Agboola. It’s very important, he does so, because he should not ruin his political career and tarnish his own image. He is still very young and the future still lies ahead of him. He should also be aware that he’s playing with contempt of court. It was an error that the matter was taken to the Supreme Court, and despite that, the Supreme Court upheld the ruling of the Appeal Court, where the whole matter, should have ended. ”

Ambassador Gana also cast aspersions on the integrity of the house of assembly which makes laws and automatically expect people of the state to obey the law but decided to disobey the court judgement.

