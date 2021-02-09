Kindly Share This Story:

By Demola Akinyemi

The Speaker of Kwara State House of Assembly, Engr Yakubu Salihu, on Tuesday, swore in the only Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, lawmaker, John Agboola(Ilorin South Constituency) as a member.

The inauguration of Agboola was in compliance with a 14-month-old Appeal Court judgement in his favour.

The Speaker of the House, in his remarks, congratulated the new member and expressed optimism that the new lawmaker would adjust to the legislative business of the House in view of his experience.

“You are already familiar with the task ahead; we say congratulations and welcome on board,” the Speaker said.

He described the inauguration of Raheem-Agboola as one of the beauty of democracy and described legislative arm as the strongest arm of government in a democracy.

The new legislator, while speaking with newsmen after his inauguration, described his triumph as a product of the judiciary.

He promised that he will not disappoint the electorate in Ilorin South constituency for the confidence reposed in him.

