Kwara APC crisis: Hoodlums attack stakeholders at Lafiagi meeting

By Demola Akinyemi

The protracted leadership crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Kwara State, yesterday witnessed another orgy of violence at the venue of the Kwara North stakeholders meeting of the party in Lafiagi in Edu Local Government Area of the state.

In the latest violence, hoodlums were said to have attacked members at the meeting and vandalized no fewer than five exotic cars while party members scampered for safety with some sustaining injuries.

Chairman, APC Caretaker committee in the state, Samari Abdullahi, and one of the party chieftains at the scene of the incident, Engineer Shaaba Wakili, confirmed the attack, and urged security agencies to be alive to their responsibilities by protecting lives and properties of the people.

Vanguard gathered that the meeting was convened by the ex- aspirants of the party to sensitise members of the APC on the membership/ revalidation exercise slated to start today (Tuesday) nationwide.

Spokesman of the state Police Command, Kayode Okasanmi, could not be reached for reaction at the time of this report.

Recall that last Wednesday attack took place during a stakeholders meeting of the APC at Banquet hall of Government House where no fewer than 10 persons were seriously injured.

Reacting to the violence, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, in a statement through his Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye, among others, said the attack was unacceptable, saying: “the administration has zero tolerance for violence. The development in Edu is unacceptable. Anyone found to have perpetrated the violence should be arrested and prosecuted.”

The Governor sympathises with those who had their properties damaged or sustained any form of injury. This is totally unacceptable.”

