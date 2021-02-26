Kucheza Gaming calls on young gamers to defend pride in school Esports League 2021

Kindly Share This Story:

Over the years, video gaming has proven to be more than a recreational activity.

It’s a great way for kids and teens to develop decision-making, problem-solving, hand-eye coordination, and teamwork skills.

Minecraft supports curiosity and helps kids develop math, creativity, and resource management skills.

Similarly, Fortnite nudges kids to practise teamwork, collaboration, strategic thinking, spatial understanding, and imagination.

Designed to be accessible to all, Kucheza Gaming is on a mission to help the younger generation prepare for the future of work.

19th February, Nigeria – Kucheza Gaming in partnership with Mettlestate is delighted to announce the School Esports League Season 2.

The SEL is a bi-annual league, where kids and teens between the ages of 6 – 18 years, from all over the country come together to compete on video games such as Fortnite, Minecraft, and F1 (racing) online every Friday for 7 weeks.

“We see gaming and esports as the gateway to digital excellence,” said Kucheza Gaming founder and CEO Bukola Akingbade in a statement.

“As a parent myself, I hope parents embrace this opportunity to go on this journey with their children, to seek to understand esports, get involved, and have an enriching bonding experience through the process.”

For the next 7 weeks, young gamers will be required to combine creativity, strategic thinking, and grit to compete on video games that are fun, engaging, and developmental.

From 19th February to 2nd April 2021 kids and teens keen to take part will have the chance to compete every Friday, from 18:00pm WAT to 20:00pm WAT. Entrants would be required to participate virtually via our Mettlestate server.

Participants stand a chance to win part of a total pool of 1.5 million Naira in scholarships, bragging rights, memorabilia, and the opportunity to see themselves showcased within our larger community of gamers and game enthusiasts.

More about Kucheza Gaming:

Kucheza Gaming is an Africa-focused esports and games company for 6 – to 18-year-olds (primary and secondary schools). “Kucheza” is a Swahili word meaning “play” or “to play”. At Kucheza, we embrace “play” as a force for youth development and empowerment in Africa, the youngest and fastest-growing continent.

Aspirational for their children, parents around the continent prioritise education. Reflecting this, we develop products that bring together gamers, parents, and the games industry to deliver vocational, educational and economic value in a fun way.

More about Mettlestate:

Mettlestate is a premium esports and gaming authority in South Africa aiming to be the leader in content creation by combining outstanding production, excellent talent, and lively events to cultivate more interest in the competitive gaming industry as well as complement the casual video gaming scene.

