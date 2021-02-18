Kinsmen cue behind Taraba SSG, condemns campaign of calumny

Kindly Share This Story:

By Femi Bolaji

The National Mumuye Cultural Development Association, NMCDA, has condemned the campaign of calumny against the person of Secretary to the government of Taraba state, Anthony Jellason.

The group in a statement issued to newsmen in Jalingo, the state capital was reacting to a media publication that described Jellason as selfish and an antagonist of his kinsmen.

READ ALSO:

Acting President of the Group, Foku Gaddas while refuting the report said the sponsors were only out to tarnish the image of the SSG.

According to him, “How can you say the SSG is not representing the Mumuye people when he is a state-wide representative.

“Hon. Jellason has been striving hard for the progress of the Mumuye communities, and we remember the role he played when there was an ethnic crisis among few tribes in the state and now the warring communities are at peace.

“We want to appeal to our dear son, Hon. Jellason not to be distracted and also call on Governor Darius Ishaku and the good people of Taraba state to disregard the publication as it is false and staged to cause unnecessary confusion to tarnish the good name of the SSG and his position in the society.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: