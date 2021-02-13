Killings: Oyo imposes curfew on Sasa, closes market indefinitely

Kindly Share This Story:

By Adeola Badru

Following the over 48 hours of killing and destruction of property at Sasa market, in Akinyele Local Government Area of Oyo State, Governor Seyi Makinde has imposed a curfew on the area.

Sunday Vanguard also learnt that the governor has shut the market indefinitely.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Seyi Makinde, Mr Taiwo Adisa on Saturday, indicated that the governor gave the order to forestall breakdown of law and order in the area. The curfew is to run from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m.

The statement warned residents of the affected area to go about their legitimate businesses peacefully, stating that anyone caught perpetrating violence will face the wrath of the law.

The statement read: “His Excellency, Governor Seyi Makinde has directed the immediate closure of Shasha market indefinitely following reports of a breach of peace in the area.

“The governor has also approved the imposition of a curfew on Shasha. It will run from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m.”

“Residents of the affected area are enjoined to go about their legitimate businesses within the hours stipulated by the law.”

“Anyone caught disrupting the peace of the community will be made to face the wrath of the law.”

