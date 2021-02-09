Breaking News
Kidnapped Chinese workers in Osun regain freedom ― Police

Police on Tuesday said they had rescued three Chinese workers kidnapped last week from a gold-mining site in Osun state.

The Chinese were abducted and their police escort killed on February 1 following a dispute with local labourers at the mining site at the Atakumosa area of the state.

“We have rescued the three Chinese expatriates. They were freed on Sunday,” state police spokeswoman Yemisi Opalola told AFP.

She said the foreigners who took ill while in captivity, were being given medical care.

She said that no arrests had been made.

It was not immediately clear if a ransom was paid for their release.

[AFP]

Vanguard News Nigeria

