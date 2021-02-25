Kidnapped Adamawa United FC driver regains freedom

Kindly Share This Story:

Kabiru Mohammed, the driver of Adamawa United FC, who was kidnapped along Benin- Lagos highway, has been released by his abductors.

He was abducted by gunmen at about 7:30 pm on Feb. 19, 2021, while conveying the team for the Week 11 NPFL match against MFM FC of Lagos.

Permanent Secretary in the state Ministry of Youths and Sports, Aliyu Jada confirmed the release of the driver to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Yola.

Jada said that ransom was paid before the driver was released, but declined to mention the amount paid.

“The kidnapped Adamawa United bus driver, Kabiru Mohammed has been released from captivity.

“The driver was released on Wednesday, Feb.24, at about 8:30 pm and he is now in Enugu.”

Jada said that even though Mohammed was in sound mind, he would remain in Enugu for medical attention before returning to Yola.

The permanent secretary commended the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), media organisations and other individuals who stood by the club and the family of the driver.

He called on the Federal Ministry of Youths and Sports and the Nigeria Football Federation to urgently design seamless mode of transportation for clubs to avoid future occurrence of such incident. (NAN)

